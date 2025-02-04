Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Spinner Making Waves in International Cricket

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy joined the Indian ODI squad after excelling in the T20I series against England. Despite his exclusion from the upcoming ODIs and Champions Trophy, Chakravarthy is seen as a strong candidate due to his current form and impressive record on batting-friendly surfaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:34 IST
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has joined the Indian ODI team after a standout performance in the recent T20I series against England. Despite not being selected for the upcoming three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy, Chakravarthy remains a crucial part of the team's strategy.

The Indian team's management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is keen to keep Chakravarthy in form by having him bowl to top players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in practice nets. The selectors face a deadline for squad changes by February 12, with Chakravarthy being a strong contender despite limited ODI exposure.

The team currently includes three finger spinners and one wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, who is returning from injury. While Chakravarthy's selection hinges on further discussions with selection committee officials, his recent form and improved techniques show promise for future international tournaments.

