Ankita Raina Shines at Mumbai Open, Eyes Grand Slam Success

In a commanding display at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series, tennis veteran Ankita Raina secured her place in the Round of 16 with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 victory over compatriot Vaishnavi Adkar. The event, held at the Cricket Club of India, welcomes Raina back, where she now prepares to face Canadian second seed Rebecca Marino.

Drawing on years of experience on the circuit, the 32-year-old Raina reflected on the significance of the tournament. She expressed gratitude towards the MSLTA team and tournament directors for the wildcard entry, emphasizing the platform it provides for Indian players against top global talent. Raina, anticipating a match against a familiar practice partner, shared her insights on the competition.

Partnered with former ATP professional Harsh Mankad, Raina detailed their collaboration, appreciating his unique insights and support. As a seasoned player, Raina imparted wisdom on perseverance and self-competition, aiming for the grand slams—a dream she continues to chase with unwavering determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)