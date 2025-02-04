Left Menu

Kevin Pietersen Voices Crucial Insights on India's Squad Choices for England Tour

Kevin Pietersen praised the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy in India's ODI squad against England. He believes the English team will handle Chakravarthy better in ODIs but called the T20 loss a 'disaster.' Pietersen emphasizes the importance of managing bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:03 IST
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lauded India's strategic move by including Varun Chakravarthy in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. He suggested that English batsmen might adapt well to Chakravarthy in the one-day format, despite their struggles in the recent T20 series, where India achieved a dominant 4-1 victory.

Pietersen criticized the T20 series outcome as a 'disaster' for England and highlighted the missed opportunity to level the series due to a substitution mishap. He enthusiastically praised the impact of Indian batting legend Yuvraj Singh on young Abhishek Sharma, noting Sharma's exceptional performance.

Pietersen pointed to Jasprit Bumrah's fitness as crucial for India's success in forthcoming tournaments like the Champions Trophy and IPL. He further shared insights on maintaining competitive wickets for the Test series between India and England, emphasizing that England needs sporting conditions to excel against Indian batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

