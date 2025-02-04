Ravi Shastri Raises Concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy Comeback

Former cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his concerns about the return of India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, for the Champions Trophy 2025 following his recent injury struggles. With India's cricketing calendar packed with crucial matches, including their campaign at the forthcoming tournament, the expectations surrounding Bumrah's performance are sky-high.

Bumrah's last test outing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw him sit out due to medical advice, leading to a decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a five-week rest and another scan assessment. Shastri underscored the high-risk factor associated with rushing Bumrah back into action after an injury, stressing the significance of his contributions in major tournaments.

The 2025 Champions Trophy, set to take place from February 19 to March 9 across Pakistan and Dubai, will test India's strength without a fully fit Bumrah from the outset. As the team gears up to face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other fierce competitors, India's coach and selectors hope for his full recovery, which remains pivotal to their winning prospects.

