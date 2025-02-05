Left Menu

Thrilling Victories at 38th National Games Cycling Events

The second day of the 38th National Games cycling events in Uttarakhand saw fierce competition and exceptional performances. Odisha's Swasti Singh shone in the Women's Elite Individual Pursuit, securing the gold, while Dinesh Kumar dominated the Men's Elite Individual Pursuit, leading SSCB to victory.

The 38th National Games' second day of track cycling in Uttarakhand showcased intense competition as cyclists vied for top honors across various disciplines. The day's events witnessed thrilling performances, further cementing top athletes' places in Indian cycling lore.

Odisha's Swasti Singh emerged triumphant in the Women's Elite Individual Pursuit, earning the coveted gold medal, while Pooja Baban Danole of Maharashtra narrowly missed the top podium to take silver. The bronze went to Odisha's Rezia Devi Khoiram. In the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial, Celestina from Andaman & Nicobar delivered a breathtaking performance to win gold, overcoming a strong challenge from Tamil Nadu's Srimathi J, who claimed silver, followed by Maharashtra's Shweta Balu Gunjal with bronze.

In the Men's Elite Individual Pursuit, SSCB's Dinesh Kumar showcased unparalleled dominance to clinch the gold, leaving Haryana's Neeraj Kumar with silver and Punjab's Harshveer Singh Sekhon with bronze. The Men's Elite Team Sprint added to the day's excitement, as the Andaman & Nicobar squad secured gold with a spirited effort from team members David Beckham, Iso, Gaurav Mondal, and Subhash Sen Gupta. Rajasthan captured silver, while Punjab rounded off the podium with bronze.

Anticipation builds as the 38th National Games progresses, promising more electrifying cycles of competition where athletes strive relentlessly for victory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

