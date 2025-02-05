South Africa's Fresh Cricket Line-up Set for Pakistan Tour
South Africa's cricket team, featuring six uncapped players, is heading to Pakistan for a tri-series with New Zealand and the hosts. Temba Bavuma leads the team, which will warm up for the Champions Trophy. Key players will join later, while others prepare for the main tournament.
South Africa is set to debut six uncapped cricket players during their upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, engaging with both the host nation and New Zealand. Coach Rob Walter announced on Wednesday the initial 12-man team that will face New Zealand in Lahore next Monday.
South Africa's primary selection was determined after assessing player availability at the conclusion of their local Twenty20 tournament. The squad, captained by Temba Bavuma, sees the inclusion of Mihlali Mpongwana. Notably, the lineup comprises batsmen Matthew Breetzke and Meeka-eel Prince, spinner Senuran Muthusamy, and fast bowlers Gideon Peters and Eathan Bosch.
With Gerald Coetzee returning from an injury, he and other key players like Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will strengthen the team as they gear up for the Champions Trophy. While some notable ODI regulars will join during the main event, the tri-series offers a crucial preparatory stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
