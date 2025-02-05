Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined: Liverpool's League Cup Hopes in Jeopardy
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's right back, will miss the second leg of the League Cup semifinals against Tottenham due to a suspected thigh injury. Liverpool, trailing 1-0, aims to overturn the deficit at Anfield. Manager Arne Slot confirmed the player's absence as Liverpool faces upcoming key matches.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool's esteemed right back, will not feature in the crucial second leg of the League Cup semifinals against Tottenham, having sustained an injury last weekend.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg on January 8, Liverpool is gearing up for a challenging return fixture at Anfield, with hopes set on retaining their trophy.
Alexander-Arnold exited the Bournemouth match on Saturday with a suspected thigh injury. While Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed his absence, he expressed cautious optimism regarding the player's swift recovery.
