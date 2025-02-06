Left Menu

West Indies to Host Australia in Thrilling WTC 2025-27 Opener

West Indies sets the stage for the World Test Championship 2025-27 with a home series against Australia. Following a UK tour, the Caribbean team will host three Tests in June and July 2025, marking Daren Sammy's head coaching debut. The action-packed schedule promises international cricket excitement.

West Indies Team (Photo: Cricket West Indies). Image Credit: ANI
The West Indies cricket team is gearing up for an intense start to their World Test Championship 2025-27 with a series of home matches against Australia. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a robust schedule, featuring both men's and women's team fixtures, from May to December 2025.

Before the home Test series, the West Indies will be touring the UK between May 21 and June 15. They will face Ireland and England in three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) each. The highly anticipated home series against Australia is set to begin on June 25 and will serve as Daren Sammy's inaugural Test series as the head coach, following Andre Coley's tenure.

The series will kick off at Kensington Oval, Barbados, on June 25, followed by the second Test at Grenada National Stadium on July 3, and the final Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on July 12. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series against Australia from July 20 to 28. The summer will conclude with three T20Is and ODIs against Pakistan before the team travels to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand for further matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

