Brazilian Legend Marcelo Hangs Up His Boots

Marcelo, former Brazil and Real Madrid defender, retired at 36. With a career spanning 2007-2022 at Real, he won 25 trophies, including Champions League and LaLiga titles. Marcelo also earned 58 caps for Brazil, securing the Confederations Cup and Olympic medals. He recently played for Fluminense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:49 IST
Marcelo, the celebrated defender from Brazil and former Real Madrid star, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36. During his illustrious career at Real Madrid from 2007 to 2022, Marcelo amassed a staggering 25 trophies, including five Champions League and six LaLiga titles.

In addition to his club success, Marcelo proudly represented Brazil 58 times, securing the Confederations Cup in 2013, as well as an Olympic silver medal in 2012 and a bronze in 2008. 'My journey as a player ends here,' he expressed through a heartfelt video on Instagram, 'but I still have much to give to football.'

Marcelo wrapped up his playing days with Brazilian Serie A team Fluminense, where he began his career. He achieved victory in the Copa Libertadores in 2023 before mutually parting ways in November.

