Fin Smith's Debut at Flyhalf Seeks to Revitalize England's Six Nations Bid

Fin Smith has been named to start at flyhalf for England as they prepare to face France at home on Saturday. Coach Steve Borthwick has shuffled his lineup in an attempt to reignite the team's attack and revitalize England's Six Nations campaign, opting to move Marcus Smith to fullback.

The team announcement on Thursday saw two other changes, with Ollie Sleightholme stepping in for injured winger Cadan Murley and Tom Willis making his first start at number eight. Ben Earl will take his position on the openside flanker, joined by Tom Curry at blindside, as the team seeks to strengthen its back row.

Borthwick remains optimistic about the pairing of the Smiths. Having tried the combination in the past, he believes their ability to identify and exploit space can be a significant offensive weapon. The match against France offers an opportunity to break England's losing streak against Tier One teams, with only past victories over Japan giving some relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)