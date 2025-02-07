Left Menu

Women's Champions League Quarterfinals: Epic Clashes Await

The draw for the Women's Champions League quarterfinals includes Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg and Lyon vs. Bayern Munich, setting up potential epic showdowns. The semifinals might see powerhouse Barcelona clashing with English teams. The final takes place in Lisbon, with tickets available from Feb. 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:50 IST
In a highly anticipated draw, Barcelona, the defending champion, is set to face Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals. Meanwhile, record eight-time winner Lyon will battle it out with Bayern Munich, raising hopes for classic encounters.

Historically fierce rivals Barcelona and Lyon have clashed in three out of the last six finals. Both teams have avoided each other in the semifinals, keeping the possibility of another thrilling final matchup alive. Fans can also look forward to an all-English quarterfinal as Manchester City takes on Chelsea, with Real Madrid pitted against Arsenal.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for March, with the return legs concluding a week later. Semifinal clashes are set for April, leading up to the eagerly awaited final at Sporting Lisbon's stadium on May 24. Ticket sales begin on February 20, with prices ranging between 10 euros and 70 euros.

