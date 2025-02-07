Left Menu

ISPL: Redefining Tennis-Ball Cricket in India

The ISPL's second season is turning heads with its fresh approach to tennis-ball cricket, blending entertainment and skill development. Acclaimed players like RP Singh and Mohammad Kaif have lauded its role in nurturing hidden talent and providing financial stability, transforming street cricket into an organized, highly anticipated sporting event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:10 IST
ISPL: Redefining Tennis-Ball Cricket in India
RP Singh. (Picture: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season two is making waves by capturing the hearts of cricket fans with its unique mix of entertainment and sporting prowess. Enthusiastic crowds, including those at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, have been witnessing the action-packed start, which has even impressed former cricket stars RP Singh and Mohammad Kaif.

Highlighting the league's significance, cricket veteran Kaif underscored its role in unveiling hidden cricketing talent nationwide while affording them financial security through a professionally structured platform. He reminisced about the deep-rooted culture of tennis-ball cricket, even among legends like Sachin Tendulkar, who used these methods during practice sessions.

Former pacer RP Singh hailed the ISPL as a groundbreaking initiative for aspiring pace bowlers beginning their journeys with tennis balls. He praised the league's smooth mechanisms from trials to auctions, which bring financial stability and national visibility to players who were previously restricted to local areas.

Both Kaif and Singh shared memories of their early tennis-ball cricket days, fondly recalling the essential skills and team bonding developed on the streets. They emphasized that ISPL provides a structured and competitive format, which is drafting a new era for tennis-ball cricket in India.

With over 30 lakh registrations for its second season, ISPL plans trials in 101 cities for its third edition, culminating in a final scheduled for February 15. The league is set to continue revolutionizing the face of tennis-ball cricket in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025