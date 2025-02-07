Left Menu

Smith and Carey Shine: Unbeaten Partnership Powers Australia

Steve Smith and Alex Carey formed a formidable partnership as Australia reached 330-3 against Sri Lanka. Smith's unbeaten 120 and Carey's fluent 139 not out anchored Australia's innings, putting them in a strong position with a 73-run lead after day two of the second Test in Galle.

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Steve Smith and Alex Carey crafted a dominating partnership to place Australia in a commanding position against Sri Lanka. Their unbroken union saw Australia reach stumps at 330-3 with a leading margin of 73 runs after the second day in Galle.

Smith demonstrated his talented resilience, methodically compiling an unbeaten 120, while Carey dazzled with a confident 139 not out, marking his second ton in Test cricket. Together, they turned Australia's fortunes around after an early slump left them at 37-2.

The pair's dominance reflected in their aggressive stroke play, with Carey bold against spin and Smith asserting himself with calculated pulls and drives. Their efforts overshadowed Sri Lanka's bowling attack and set a challenging stage for the home side to counter when play resumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

