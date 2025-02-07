Semifinal Showdowns: Jharkhand and Assam Clash at National Games
Jharkhand and Assam advance to the semifinals in the women's pairs and men's competitions at the National Games. Key wins included Jharkhand over West Bengal and Assam over Odisha. The semifinals will take place at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex, featuring high-stakes matches in multiple categories.
As the National Games unfold, Jharkhand prepares to face Odisha and Assam gears up to tackle West Bengal in the women's pairs semifinals of the Lawn Bowl event, promising intense competition. The matches are staged at the Maharana Pratap Sports Complex.
Friday's opening round witnessed Jharkhand outplaying West Bengal 19-11, while Uttarakhand dominated Delhi with a score of 15-6. In the Men's singles, Jharkhand clinched a thrilling victory over Bihar with a scoreline of 21-15, while Manipur edged past Delhi securing a 21-13 win.
Anticipation builds for Saturday's semifinals in both men's and women's categories, with Jharkhand versus Manipur and Assam facing off with West Bengal, respectively. All matches will culminate at the esteemed Hockey Practice Ground, setting the stage for a fierce competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
