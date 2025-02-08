Super Bowl Showdown: Chiefs and Eagles Ready for Battle

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a potential historic Super Bowl three-peat, according to head coach Andy Reid. The team feels optimistic following their last major practice session.

Across town, the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their week with a light practice. Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni reported satisfaction with the team's readiness, acknowledging areas for final refinement.

Both teams are mostly healthy and prepared for the upcoming NFL title showdown, each seeking victory on Sunday.

