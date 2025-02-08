Lifelong Fans: 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' and Their Unbroken Streak

In an era redefining fandom, the 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' stands unparalleled, a trio rooted in their love for football and friendship. Since 1967, Donald Crisman, Tom Henschel, and Gregory Eaton have been steadfast in attending every Super Bowl, a testament to their unwavering dedication.

Each year brings them closer together, reminiscing old tales and debating fresh rivalries. As the Super Bowl approaches, Eaton is vocal in his support for the Kansas City Chiefs in their pursuit of a historic three-peat, while Henschel and Crisman root for the Eagles.

New Orleans emerges as a sentimental favorite, especially for Eaton. His appreciation stems from the city's history of inclusivity and personal memories tied to the locale. Through decades, the bond between these fans is as dynamic as ever, fueled by camaraderie, tradition, and the love for the game.

