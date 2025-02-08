Left Menu

Lifelong Fans: 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' and Their Unbroken Streak

The 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club', consisting of Donald Crisman, Tom Henschel, and Gregory Eaton, has attended every Super Bowl since 1967. They cherish their tradition and friendships, with Eaton favoring New Orleans for its inclusivity. Eaton hopes the Chiefs achieve a historic three-peat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 07:53 IST
Lifelong Fans: 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' and Their Unbroken Streak

In an era redefining fandom, the 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' stands unparalleled, a trio rooted in their love for football and friendship. Since 1967, Donald Crisman, Tom Henschel, and Gregory Eaton have been steadfast in attending every Super Bowl, a testament to their unwavering dedication.

Each year brings them closer together, reminiscing old tales and debating fresh rivalries. As the Super Bowl approaches, Eaton is vocal in his support for the Kansas City Chiefs in their pursuit of a historic three-peat, while Henschel and Crisman root for the Eagles.

New Orleans emerges as a sentimental favorite, especially for Eaton. His appreciation stems from the city's history of inclusivity and personal memories tied to the locale. Through decades, the bond between these fans is as dynamic as ever, fueled by camaraderie, tradition, and the love for the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025