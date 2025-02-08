Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

The International Masters League (IML) is drawing worldwide attention, particularly towards the much-anticipated debut of the Australia Masters, captained by Shane Watson. The team is set to begin their campaign against West Indies Masters on February 24 in Navi Mumbai in 2025. The league promises thrilling contests as cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Jacques Kallis participate.

Boasting a well-rounded lineup including Shaun Marsh, Dan Christian, and James Pattinson, the Australian side aims to clinch the trophy this season. Watson shared his enthusiasm about returning to India, a venue rich with personal cricketing memories, stating, 'Leading Australia Masters in the IML is an honor, and our only goal is to lift the trophy. The competition will be tough, but we are prepared to give it our all.'

Among the owners of Australia Masters are Indian-American entrepreneurs like Hari Aggarwal, who champions sustainability in sports. Aggarwal believes the IML can set new eco-friendly standards for cricket. Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta and Ruchika Gupta emphasize the power of cricket in community-building and enhancing health and fitness through technology, respectively.

