Dimuth Karunaratne: A Glorious Sunset to a Stellar Cricket Career

Dimuth Karunaratne, the esteemed former Sri Lankan cricket captain, has concluded his illustrious international career following his 100th Test match against Australia in Galle. Known for his prowess as a Test opener, Karunaratne was celebrated by the International Cricket Council for his contributions to the sport.

Despite scoring 36 and 14 runs in his final match, which Australia won by nine wickets, Karunaratne leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Over his career, he scored 7,222 Test runs, averaging nearly 40, with a top score of 244, and captained Sri Lanka with distinction.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah commended Karunaratne, describing him as a great ambassador for cricket. His standout achievement remains leading Sri Lanka to a historic Test series victory against South Africa in 2019, marking a first for an Asian team. Karunaratne's departure is a significant moment for cricket, and fans will miss his presence on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)