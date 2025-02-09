Left Menu

Swiss Sensation Franjo Von Allmen Strikes Gold in Men's Downhill

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen secured gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, marking his first major event medal. The 23-year-old, who won his first World Cup super-G race this season, completed the downhill run in 1:40.68, ahead of Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr and fellow Swiss Alexis Monney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:10 IST
Swiss Sensation Franjo Von Allmen Strikes Gold in Men's Downhill

In a stunning performance at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen captured the men's downhill gold on Sunday.

The 23-year-old prodigy, who recently celebrated his first World Cup win in Wengen, clocked a time of one minute and 40.68 seconds.

Despite fierce competition, Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr finished second, while Alexis Monney of Switzerland completed the podium with bronze. The defending champion, Marco Odermatt, placed fifth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025