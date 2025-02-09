Swiss Sensation Franjo Von Allmen Strikes Gold in Men's Downhill

In a stunning performance at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen captured the men's downhill gold on Sunday.

The 23-year-old prodigy, who recently celebrated his first World Cup win in Wengen, clocked a time of one minute and 40.68 seconds.

Despite fierce competition, Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr finished second, while Alexis Monney of Switzerland completed the podium with bronze. The defending champion, Marco Odermatt, placed fifth.

(With inputs from agencies.)