Left Menu

Haryana's Golden Streak in National Games Modern Pentathlon

Haryana athletes shine in the National Games, clinching gold in men's and women's triathle team events. The state also earned silver and bronze across various categories, demonstrating dominance in modern pentathlon. Maharashtra and Uttarakhand teams also showcased impressive performances in mixed relay and individual events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:14 IST
Haryana's Golden Streak in National Games Modern Pentathlon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haryana continued its impressive performance in the modern pentathlon at the National Games, clinching gold in both men's and women's triathle team events on Sunday.

The Haryana men's triathle team, including Basant Tomar, Shubham, and Aman Chahar, finished with a time of 51:24.95, ahead of Uttarakhand and Goa. Meanwhile, the women's team clocked 18:20.45 to secure their gold medal, surpassing Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Maharashtra dominated the mixed relay event, securing gold with a time of 18:20.15. Haryana claimed silver, and Goa took bronze. In individual events, Uttarakhand's Aditya Negi and Maharashtra's Shrawani emerged as winners in men's and women's categories, respectively. Haryana athletes added more medals with silver and bronze finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025