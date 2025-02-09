Haryana's Golden Streak in National Games Modern Pentathlon

Haryana continued its impressive performance in the modern pentathlon at the National Games, clinching gold in both men's and women's triathle team events on Sunday.

The Haryana men's triathle team, including Basant Tomar, Shubham, and Aman Chahar, finished with a time of 51:24.95, ahead of Uttarakhand and Goa. Meanwhile, the women's team clocked 18:20.45 to secure their gold medal, surpassing Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Maharashtra dominated the mixed relay event, securing gold with a time of 18:20.15. Haryana claimed silver, and Goa took bronze. In individual events, Uttarakhand's Aditya Negi and Maharashtra's Shrawani emerged as winners in men's and women's categories, respectively. Haryana athletes added more medals with silver and bronze finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)