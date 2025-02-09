Injury Strikes Real Madrid Ahead of Champions League Clash
Lucas Vazquez of Real Madrid will not participate in the upcoming Champions League match against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury. The absence adds to Real Madrid's defensive woes, as several key players are sidelined. Vazquez was injured during a recent LaLiga match.
Lucas Vazquez, a right back for Real Madrid, is set to miss at least the first leg of their Champions League playoff against Manchester City after suffering a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Sunday.
Following their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday, Real Madrid announced the 33-year-old's absence, citing tests that revealed a muscle injury in Vazquez's left leg. Consequently, he will not travel to Manchester with the team.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti is grappling with a depleted defense, as Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Antonio Ruediger are also out with injuries, leaving Real with only Raul Asensio, Fran Garcia, and Ferland Mendy to fill the defensive ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
