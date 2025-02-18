Left Menu

Scotland's Rugby Stars Eye Recovery for Six Nations Showdown

Scotland hopes that flyhalf Finn Russell and winger Darcy Graham may recover in time for the Six Nations match against England. Both players are progressing through concussion protocols after a head clash. Their potential return could bolster Scotland's lineup, despite recent injuries affecting the squad.

Updated: 18-02-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 01:33 IST
Scotland's rugby team is optimistic about the potential return of key players Finn Russell and Darcy Graham for the upcoming Six Nations match against England. Both players are progressing well through concussion protocols after a nasty head clash during their recent loss to Ireland.

Assistant coach Peter Horne confirmed in a virtual press conference that the duo is participating in light training. While Graham was stretchered off the field against Ireland, Russell passed his Head Injury Assessment but could not recall certain play details, leading to his withdrawal.

Scotland has bolstered their squad by adding scrumhalf Ali Price, winger Ross McCann, and center Cameron Redpath in response to other squad injuries. The inclusion of Russell and Graham would strengthen Scotland's squad as they prepare for the Twickenham clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

