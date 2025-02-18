Left Menu

Tennis Players Lose Faith in Anti-Doping Authorities: Djokovic's Call for Reform

Novak Djokovic voices widespread mistrust among tennis players towards anti-doping authorities following Jannik Sinner's short ban, highlighting perceived favoritism for top stars. Djokovic urges a reform of the doping system to restore integrity, citing inconsistent case handling, including those of Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:17 IST
Tennis Players Lose Faith in Anti-Doping Authorities: Djokovic's Call for Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Novak Djokovic has echoed a growing discontent among tennis players who feel that the current anti-doping system is failing the sport. Following a three-month ban on Jannik Sinner, Djokovic criticized the anti-doping authorities for alleged favoritism towards top players.

Djokovic calls for a sweeping overhaul of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, citing a significant lack of trust among players. He highlighted cases like Jannik Sinner's and Iga Swiatek's that underline inconsistencies in how doping cases are handled.

Reform is essential, argues Djokovic, to ensure fairness and restore faith in the sport. Incidents involving Simona Halep and Tara Moore further illustrate the need for systemic change to maintain credibility within tennis's governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025