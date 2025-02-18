Tennis Players Lose Faith in Anti-Doping Authorities: Djokovic's Call for Reform

Novak Djokovic has echoed a growing discontent among tennis players who feel that the current anti-doping system is failing the sport. Following a three-month ban on Jannik Sinner, Djokovic criticized the anti-doping authorities for alleged favoritism towards top players.

Djokovic calls for a sweeping overhaul of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Tennis Integrity Agency, citing a significant lack of trust among players. He highlighted cases like Jannik Sinner's and Iga Swiatek's that underline inconsistencies in how doping cases are handled.

Reform is essential, argues Djokovic, to ensure fairness and restore faith in the sport. Incidents involving Simona Halep and Tara Moore further illustrate the need for systemic change to maintain credibility within tennis's governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)