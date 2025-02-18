Left Menu

Controversy in Doping Bans: The Discrepancy Between Barquero and Sinner

WADA's differing doping bans for tennis player Jannik Sinner and skater Laura Barquero have sparked controversy. While both involved Clostebol, Sinner received a three-month ban after proving his accidental exposure, whereas Barquero got six years due to unconvincing explanations of her substance exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:43 IST
Controversy in Doping Bans: The Discrepancy Between Barquero and Sinner
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has clarified its decision to impose different bans on two athletes caught in similar doping cases. Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, ranked at the top of his sport, received a three-month suspension, while Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero was banned for six years.

The discrepancy in the length of the bans has drawn widespread criticism, particularly from Barquero's supporters. Both athletes tested positive for Clostebol, yet WADA highlighted that Barquero's account of how the banned substance entered her system lacked conviction compared to Sinner's, whose accidental contamination through a trainer's massage was deemed credible.

Barquero, who accepted her lengthy ban citing 'unfair rules', believes her career's abrupt end exposes flaws in the doping control system. She attributes her positive test to contaminated cream and has shared her ordeal on social media to spotlight the perceived injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025