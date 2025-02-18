Controversy in Doping Bans: The Discrepancy Between Barquero and Sinner

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has clarified its decision to impose different bans on two athletes caught in similar doping cases. Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, ranked at the top of his sport, received a three-month suspension, while Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero was banned for six years.

The discrepancy in the length of the bans has drawn widespread criticism, particularly from Barquero's supporters. Both athletes tested positive for Clostebol, yet WADA highlighted that Barquero's account of how the banned substance entered her system lacked conviction compared to Sinner's, whose accidental contamination through a trainer's massage was deemed credible.

Barquero, who accepted her lengthy ban citing 'unfair rules', believes her career's abrupt end exposes flaws in the doping control system. She attributes her positive test to contaminated cream and has shared her ordeal on social media to spotlight the perceived injustice.

