Rugby Rivalries Revived in Chicago Showdown: Ireland vs. New Zealand ‘Rematch’

Ireland is set to rekindle its rivalry with New Zealand in a thrilling rugby showdown at Soldier Field, Chicago. This 'Rematch' marks the 2025 International Series kickoff, harking back to Ireland's first victory over the All Blacks at the same venue in 2016. The fixture promises intensity and unmatched sportsmanship.

Since their historic clash, Ireland and New Zealand have met nine times, with New Zealand holding a slight edge in victories. Kevin Potts, CEO of IRFU, reflected on the 2016 game as monumental in Irish Rugby, emphasizing the quality and respect in the ongoing rivalry. Both teams have continued to cement their dominance, captivating fans worldwide.

Following the Chicago game, New Zealand will travel to Britain for further matches, while Ireland battles formidable teams like Japan, Australia, and South Africa in Dublin. This series plays a crucial role in strengthening international rugby ties and showcasing each nation's prowess on the global stage.

