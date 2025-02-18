Left Menu

Rugby Rivalries Revived in Chicago Showdown: Ireland vs. New Zealand ‘Rematch’

Ireland and New Zealand will meet again at Soldier Field, Chicago, in a highly anticipated 'Rematch' during the November 2025 International Series. This comes after Ireland's historic first victory over New Zealand in 2016. Both teams have been rivals since, demonstrating mutual respect and passion for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland is set to rekindle its rivalry with New Zealand in a thrilling rugby showdown at Soldier Field, Chicago. This 'Rematch' marks the 2025 International Series kickoff, harking back to Ireland's first victory over the All Blacks at the same venue in 2016. The fixture promises intensity and unmatched sportsmanship.

Since their historic clash, Ireland and New Zealand have met nine times, with New Zealand holding a slight edge in victories. Kevin Potts, CEO of IRFU, reflected on the 2016 game as monumental in Irish Rugby, emphasizing the quality and respect in the ongoing rivalry. Both teams have continued to cement their dominance, captivating fans worldwide.

Following the Chicago game, New Zealand will travel to Britain for further matches, while Ireland battles formidable teams like Japan, Australia, and South Africa in Dublin. This series plays a crucial role in strengthening international rugby ties and showcasing each nation's prowess on the global stage.

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

