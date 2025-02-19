Arsenal's Injury Woes: Tomiyasu's Season-Ending Surgery

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined the list of injured players at the club, confirming on Tuesday that he recently underwent surgery for his right knee. The 26-year-old Japanese player did not specify a return date; however, British media speculate he may miss the remainder of the season.

This marks the third surgery within the Arsenal squad in the past month, following those of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Tomiyasu shared his journey on Instagram, stating, 'I've had surgery on my knee a few days ago and have already started rehab to return to what I love most.'

Despite this being a challenging time in his career, Tomiyasu remains determined to keep fighting. Since joining Arsenal in 2021 from Bologna, he made 30 appearances last season but has played only six minutes this season due to injuries. Arsenal faces West Ham United on Saturday, trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by seven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)