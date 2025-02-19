Left Menu

Arsenal's Injury Woes: Tomiyasu's Season-Ending Surgery

Takehiro Tomiyasu, an Arsenal defender, has undergone knee surgery, adding to the team's injury woes. With other players like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus also recovering from surgeries, Tomiyasu's absence casts a shadow on Arsenal's Premier League campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:19 IST
Arsenal's Injury Woes: Tomiyasu's Season-Ending Surgery

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has joined the list of injured players at the club, confirming on Tuesday that he recently underwent surgery for his right knee. The 26-year-old Japanese player did not specify a return date; however, British media speculate he may miss the remainder of the season.

This marks the third surgery within the Arsenal squad in the past month, following those of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Tomiyasu shared his journey on Instagram, stating, 'I've had surgery on my knee a few days ago and have already started rehab to return to what I love most.'

Despite this being a challenging time in his career, Tomiyasu remains determined to keep fighting. Since joining Arsenal in 2021 from Bologna, he made 30 appearances last season but has played only six minutes this season due to injuries. Arsenal faces West Ham United on Saturday, trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by seven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025