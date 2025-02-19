Virat Kohli Embraces Champions Trophy Challenge

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli has expressed enthusiasm for the return of the Champions Trophy, a tournament he says demands top performance from the participating teams.

The event, marking its return since 2017, will see India face off against Bangladesh in a crucial opening match. According to Kohli, the Champions Trophy is a true test of consistency, requiring teams to be among the top eight in the world rankings.

Drawing parallels with the T20 World Cup, the former Indian captain emphasized the immediate pressure teams face, underscoring the necessity to perform from the very first game. India will tackle Pakistan and New Zealand in subsequent matches, all held in Dubai, as Pakistan hosts the tournament under a hybrid model. Kohli aims to score heavily following his recent form in the ODI series against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)