Virat Kohli Embraces Champions Trophy Challenge
Virat Kohli expresses his fondness for the Champions Trophy format, emphasizing the high level of competition and pressure akin to the T20 World Cup. India, following their 2017 final defeat to Pakistan, is set to start strong against Bangladesh, with Kohli eager to contribute after a challenging Australian tour.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli has expressed enthusiasm for the return of the Champions Trophy, a tournament he says demands top performance from the participating teams.
The event, marking its return since 2017, will see India face off against Bangladesh in a crucial opening match. According to Kohli, the Champions Trophy is a true test of consistency, requiring teams to be among the top eight in the world rankings.
Drawing parallels with the T20 World Cup, the former Indian captain emphasized the immediate pressure teams face, underscoring the necessity to perform from the very first game. India will tackle Pakistan and New Zealand in subsequent matches, all held in Dubai, as Pakistan hosts the tournament under a hybrid model. Kohli aims to score heavily following his recent form in the ODI series against England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
