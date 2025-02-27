Mohamed Salah's Stellar Season: Fueling Liverpool's Success

Liverpool's forward star, Mohamed Salah, asserts he's experiencing the pinnacle of his career, not only with his personal achievements but also by uplifting teammates around him. With 25 goals and 16 assists, Salah has been instrumental in securing Liverpool's top spot in the Premier League.

Salah shared with TNT Sports his belief that this season is particularly exceptional due to his ability to improve those playing alongside him. He emphasized the significance of collective success, acknowledging his influence in elevating others' performances.

As a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, Salah's focus remains on leading Liverpool to victory in the Premier League and Champions League, prioritizing team triumphs over individual honors.

