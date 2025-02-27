Left Menu

Mohamed Salah's Stellar Season: Fueling Liverpool's Success

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is enjoying a remarkable season, leading the Premier League in scoring and assists. His performance is not only elevating his game but also enhancing his teammates' performance. While he's a Ballon d'Or favorite, Salah prioritizes winning major trophies with Liverpool over individual accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:34 IST
Liverpool's forward star, Mohamed Salah, asserts he's experiencing the pinnacle of his career, not only with his personal achievements but also by uplifting teammates around him. With 25 goals and 16 assists, Salah has been instrumental in securing Liverpool's top spot in the Premier League.

Salah shared with TNT Sports his belief that this season is particularly exceptional due to his ability to improve those playing alongside him. He emphasized the significance of collective success, acknowledging his influence in elevating others' performances.

As a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or, Salah's focus remains on leading Liverpool to victory in the Premier League and Champions League, prioritizing team triumphs over individual honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

