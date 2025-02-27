The Premier League Peril: Promoted Clubs' Struggles Intensify

Southampton's return to the Premier League has been dismal, posing the risk of becoming the worst team in the league's history. With only nine points from 27 games, surpassing Derby County's record-low is their sole aim. While Leicester City and Ipswich Town show slight promise, they lag behind Wolverhampton Wanderers, who seem better positioned to stay afloat.

The promoted clubs, facing bottom rankings, are hindered by their low squad values and modest wage bills compared to Premier League giants. Southampton's managerial naivety, coupled with poor financial stamina and the constraints of Profit and Sustainability Rules, have exacerbated their plight. This reflects the widening gap between the Championship and the elite league.

Despite these challenges, hopes remain as traditionally resilient clubs like Sheffield United and Leeds United eye a return to the top flight. Their potential success could mirror stable transitions seen in clubs like Brentford and Brighton, providing a blueprint for enduring presence in Premier League football.

(With inputs from agencies.)