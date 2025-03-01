Left Menu

Short Injury Jolts Australia Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy Semis

Australia's Matthew Short suffered a calf injury, casting doubt on his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. Despite the setback, Australia secured their spot in the semis. Jake Fraser-McGurk is poised to replace Short, while Steve Smith may alter the lineup to boost bowling options.

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 progresses to its crucial semi-final stage, Australia faces a challenging hurdle following the injury of their opener, Matthew Short. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Short sustained a calf injury during fielding on Friday. Despite his injury, he contributed a brisk 20 runs at the top of Australia's batting order before rain forced the match against Afghanistan in Lahore to a halt.

The abandoned match was enough to ensure Australia's advancement to the semi-finals. Their opponent in the knockout stage remains undecided, hinging on the outcomes of the final two group matches. Australia is set to play against either India or New Zealand. If India is drawn, Australia will travel to Dubai for the semi-final clash.

With Short's fitness in question, team captain Steve Smith expressed doubt over Short's recovery in time for the semi-finals, saying, "I think he'll be struggling. Tonight we saw he wasn't moving well, and it seems too soon for his recovery." Jake Fraser-McGurk emerges as a potential replacement for Short, offering a chance for a restructured top order. Smith might also consider promoting himself to open alongside Travis Head, allowing room for an additional bowler in the lineup such as all-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie, or spinner Tanveer Sangha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

