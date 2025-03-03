Left Menu

Thrilling Weekend in the Women's Super League

Chelsea's draw against Brighton allowed Manchester United to close the gap in the Women's Super League. Arsenal staged a comeback against West Ham, while Manchester City, Liverpool, and Everton recorded wins. Palace, still bottom, appointed Leif Smerud as their new coach after their loss to Liverpool.

Updated: 03-03-2025 01:32 IST
The Women's Super League witnessed a thrilling weekend with Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, allowing Manchester United to narrow the gap at the top of the table. United secured a 2-0 victory over Leicester City, moving to within five points of the leaders.

Arsenal pulled off a remarkable comeback against West Ham, overturning a two-goal deficit to win 4-3, while Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 scoreline. In other matches, Liverpool beat bottom side Crystal Palace 1-0, continuing their surge under interim manager Amber Whiteley.

Crystal Palace appointed Leif Smerud as their new coach, hoping to revive their fortunes after languishing at the bottom with just six points. Meanwhile, Everton's 2-0 win over Aston Villa further complicated the standings, as clubs vie for top positions in the league.

