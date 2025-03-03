Left Menu

Rodri's Remarkable Recovery Sparks Hope for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola expresses excitement over midfielder Rodri's unexpected speed in recovery from a serious ACL injury. Initially ruled out for the season, Rodri has resumed training and could return to play before the season ends. Caution remains pivotal as the team prioritizes his full, safe recovery.

Updated: 03-03-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:29 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is feeling optimistic as midfielder Rodri shows signs of a swift recovery from a severe ACL injury. Initially, Rodri was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September.

However, the Ballon d'Or winner has resumed individual training and is aiming for an early return. After Manchester City's victory over Plymouth Argyle, advancing them to the FA Cup quarter-finals, Guardiola shared his excitement. 'The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited,' he said. 'He feels happier and more confident.'

While Rodri's potential return before the season's end is promising, Guardiola emphasized caution. 'One step at a time. We don’t have to make stupid decisions to come back weeks earlier and suffer setbacks,' he noted. The club will prioritize Rodri's safe, full recovery.

