Rodri's Remarkable Recovery Sparks Hope for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is feeling optimistic as midfielder Rodri shows signs of a swift recovery from a severe ACL injury. Initially, Rodri was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in September.

However, the Ballon d'Or winner has resumed individual training and is aiming for an early return. After Manchester City's victory over Plymouth Argyle, advancing them to the FA Cup quarter-finals, Guardiola shared his excitement. 'The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited,' he said. 'He feels happier and more confident.'

While Rodri's potential return before the season's end is promising, Guardiola emphasized caution. 'One step at a time. We don’t have to make stupid decisions to come back weeks earlier and suffer setbacks,' he noted. The club will prioritize Rodri's safe, full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)