Swiss Court Reopens Blatter and Platini’s Fraud Case

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini face Swiss court again, accused of fraud over a $2.22 million payment. Cleared in 2022, a new trial follows an appeal by Swiss prosecutors. Both maintain their innocence, citing a prior agreement. A verdict is expected on March 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:45 IST
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and French soccer legend Michel Platini are set to appear in a Swiss court on charges of fraud related to a $2.22 million payment, following their 2022 acquittal.

The Swiss federal prosecutor seeks to overturn the verdict, alleging deception in obtaining the payment, as the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court reexamines the case.

Both Blatter and Platini maintain their innocence, asserting the legality of their actions under a 'gentlemen's agreement' and anticipating the court will uphold the original decision. A verdict is anticipated by March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

