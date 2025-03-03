Left Menu

Congress Spokesperson Rebuked for Remarks on Cricket Captain

The Congress reprimanded spokesperson Shama Mohamed for her comments regarding Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, calling him 'fat for a sportsman'. Her remarks, now deleted, faced backlash while the party distanced itself, emphasizing respect for sports icons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:15 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress disciplined its spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Monday following backlash over her comments on social media about Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Mohamed's now-deleted posts labeled Sharma as 'fat for a sportsman' and questioned his credentials compared to past captains, drawing criticism from both political and cricketing communities.

Party official Pawan Khera underscored that Mohamed's views did not represent Congress's stance, reaffirming the party's respect for India's sports figures, and stressed the importance of careful public communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

