Congress Spokesperson Rebuked for Remarks on Cricket Captain

The Indian National Congress disciplined its spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Monday following backlash over her comments on social media about Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Mohamed's now-deleted posts labeled Sharma as 'fat for a sportsman' and questioned his credentials compared to past captains, drawing criticism from both political and cricketing communities.

Party official Pawan Khera underscored that Mohamed's views did not represent Congress's stance, reaffirming the party's respect for India's sports figures, and stressed the importance of careful public communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)