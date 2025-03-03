Congress Spokesperson Under Fire for Criticizing Cricket Captain's Fitness

The Congress has taken disciplinary action against its spokesperson Shama Mohamed following her social media criticism of Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's physique. The party instructed Mohamed to remove the offending posts and cautioned her to be more careful in the future.

Mohamed's comments, which described Sharma as "fat for a sportsman," sparked a wave of backlash, notably from BJP figures who accused the Congress of disrespecting a national icon amid India's strong performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

The incident underscores the sensitivity around public figures' remarks concerning sports heroes, emphasizing the careful navigation required in political commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)