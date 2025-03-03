Left Menu

FIFA Reinstates Pakistan Football Federation: A Revival in Play

FIFA has reinstated the Pakistan Football Federation after approving constitutional amendments validated by FIFA and the AFC. The suspension, originally placed due to third-party interference, is now lifted following an extraordinary congress in Lahore and PFF's regained control over its finances and premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:51 IST
FIFA Reinstates Pakistan Football Federation: A Revival in Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has seen its suspension lifted by FIFA, following the approval of constitutional amendments that were validated by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This development occurred during an extraordinary congress held in Lahore.

On March 2, 2025, the Bureau of the FIFA Council officially announced the lifting of the suspension, which had been in place since February 6, 2025. FIFA had previously suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference, but the most recent ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF's normalisation committee re-established control over its operations.

The PFF expressed gratitude to both FIFA and the AFC for their ongoing support, extending their congratulations to the Pakistani football community on the X platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

