FIFA Reinstates Pakistan Football Federation: A Revival in Play

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has seen its suspension lifted by FIFA, following the approval of constitutional amendments that were validated by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This development occurred during an extraordinary congress held in Lahore.

On March 2, 2025, the Bureau of the FIFA Council officially announced the lifting of the suspension, which had been in place since February 6, 2025. FIFA had previously suspended the PFF in 2017 and 2021 due to third-party interference, but the most recent ban was lifted in June 2022 after the PFF's normalisation committee re-established control over its operations.

The PFF expressed gratitude to both FIFA and the AFC for their ongoing support, extending their congratulations to the Pakistani football community on the X platform.

