Left Menu

Shrey Sports Sets Global Benchmark with Groundbreaking University Partnership

Shrey and the Southampton University Students’ Union have forged a three-year partnership, potentially extendable by two years, to supply advanced sportswear and equipment featuring cutting-edge technology. As the first Indian brand to secure large-scale university tenders globally, Shrey aims to enhance international presence and opportunities in performance sportswear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:48 IST
Shrey Sports Sets Global Benchmark with Groundbreaking University Partnership
Shrey
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pioneering move, Shrey Sports has entered a groundbreaking partnership with the Southampton University Students' Union, marking a significant milestone in the sportswear sector. The three-year contract, with a possibility of a two-year extension, will supply high-tech sports gear across 75 sports, elevating the university's athletic endeavors.

This partnership is not only a testament to Shrey's reputation in international cricket but also marks its emergence as the first Indian brand to clinch such large-scale university tenders globally. Shrey's collaboration with esteemed institutions and corporations highlights its strong industry presence and expertise, aligning perfectly with the university's vision.

Shrey's commitment to sustainability and player safety underlines the brand's dedication to innovation. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and top-notch protective gear, the partnership promises to bolster student participation in sports, nurturing talent and fostering a new generation of champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025