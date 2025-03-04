Shrey Sports Sets Global Benchmark with Groundbreaking University Partnership
Shrey and the Southampton University Students’ Union have forged a three-year partnership, potentially extendable by two years, to supply advanced sportswear and equipment featuring cutting-edge technology. As the first Indian brand to secure large-scale university tenders globally, Shrey aims to enhance international presence and opportunities in performance sportswear.
In a pioneering move, Shrey Sports has entered a groundbreaking partnership with the Southampton University Students' Union, marking a significant milestone in the sportswear sector. The three-year contract, with a possibility of a two-year extension, will supply high-tech sports gear across 75 sports, elevating the university's athletic endeavors.
This partnership is not only a testament to Shrey's reputation in international cricket but also marks its emergence as the first Indian brand to clinch such large-scale university tenders globally. Shrey's collaboration with esteemed institutions and corporations highlights its strong industry presence and expertise, aligning perfectly with the university's vision.
Shrey's commitment to sustainability and player safety underlines the brand's dedication to innovation. With a focus on eco-friendly practices and top-notch protective gear, the partnership promises to bolster student participation in sports, nurturing talent and fostering a new generation of champions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
