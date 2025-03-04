Left Menu

South Africa Banks on George Linde for Champions Trophy Semis

South Africa brings in George Linde as cover for injured Aiden Markram ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final against New Zealand. Markram sustained a right hamstring injury and will undergo a fitness test. Linde, who has shown impressive performance this year, will join the team pending ICC approval.

Karachi | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:57 IST
South Africa has enlisted the talents of left-arm spin bowling all-rounder George Linde as a precautionary cover for injured Aiden Markram ahead of their crucial showdown with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Markram, leading the South African side in their last league game against England, incurred a right hamstring injury and was forced to leave the field in the 31st over, missing the remainder of the match. His participation in the semi-final remains uncertain as he is set to undergo a fitness test on Tuesday night.

Linde, who showcased his skills by scoring 161 runs and taking 11 wickets in this year's SA20, will join the squad but isn't officially replacing Markram yet. The decision awaits clearance from the ICC's event technical committee. Meanwhile, skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have recovered from illness, joining the training session.

