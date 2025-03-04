Left Menu

India Unveils Vibrant Logo for 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

The Paralympic Committee of India launched the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025. Scheduled for March 11-13, this prestigious event will host over 90 competitions, with elite para-athletes from 20 countries participating. The vibrant logo reflects India's cultural heritage and sporting excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:29 IST
The logo for World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025. (Photo- PCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Paralympic Committee of India has unveiled the World Para Athletics Grand Prix New Delhi 2025, set to occur from March 11-13 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event promises a lineup of over 90 competitions over three days, drawing elite para-athletes from 20 nations, including powerhouses like Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

The logo for the 2025 Grand Prix is a bright embodiment of India's cultural wealth and sporting prowess, featuring iconic Indian instruments such as the sitar and flute alongside para-sports elements like wheelchair racing. It also incorporates yoga and fitness, celebrating the spirit of inclusivity and India's holistic values.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, emphasized that the event symbolizes resilience, inclusivity, and excellence, with the logo encapsulating India's traditions. This event is poised to elevate India's status in the global para-sports arena, fostering increased awareness and support.

