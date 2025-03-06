UPDATE 2-Soccer-Lyon coach Fonseca handed nine-month suspension

Left Menu

Olympique Lyonnais coach Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months by the French Professional Football League (LFP), following a confrontation with referee Benoit Millot during his team's recent 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Brest. The LFP said in a statement on Wednesday that Fonseca will be barred from accessing the bench, the officials' dressing rooms, and participating in any official functions before, during, or after matches until November 30.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 04:46 IST
Olympique Lyonnais coach Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months by the French Professional Football League (LFP), following a confrontation with referee Benoit Millot during his team's recent 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Brest.

The LFP said in a statement on Wednesday that Fonseca will be barred from accessing the bench, the officials' dressing rooms, and participating in any official functions before, during, or after matches until November 30. Fonseca was shown a straight red card after a review of a potential penalty for Brest - which the Brittany side were not awarded - for his "intimidating attitude", according to Millot.

"He came at me with an intimidating attitude and I decided to send him off straight away. It got out of hand," Millot told French sports daily L'Equipe. Fonseca apologised for his outburst, which ended when Lyon players pushed him away from the referee.

Lyon said they were concerned by the severity and rapid sanction imposed on Fonseca. They criticised the decision, saying that the manager was not judged solely on his actions, which they described as an emotional reaction without intent to harm the referee.

"In light of a sanction that seems to have been dictated by the negative context affecting French refereeing, (Lyon) announced that it is studying all possible avenues of appeal," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement. The French referees' union said last week its members would exercise their right to resign if they or their families were in danger after a match official faced an "outpouring of hatred" following comments made by Olympique de Marseille president Pablo Longoria.

