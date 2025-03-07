Parimatch Presents: Exclusive Interview with Mystery Bowler Sunil Narine

As the Indian T20 League approaches, cricket fever is reaching new heights, and fans can't wait to see their favorite players in action. To kick off the excitement, Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, hosted an exclusive interview with their brand ambassador Sunil Narine, who is set to compete in this year's tournament.

Renowned for his mystery spin and batting skills, Sunil represented the West Indies for many years and also played in the Indian T20 League. In his conversation with Parimatch, Sunil reflected on what cricket means to him, the mindset behind his success, the importance of nurturing talent, and what inspires him to keep pushing forward.

Here are the highlights from the interview, and you can watch the full version on YouTube.

Cricket as an Emotion: Sunil's Love for the Game For Sunil, cricket is more than just a sport; it's an emotion that fuels his passion on the field. ''Cricket is all about enjoyment, having love for the game, and being able to showcase your talent. We play for the fans, and as long as they love the game, it's great to bring them that energy and performance,'' he shared.

The Power of Partnerships: Why Parimatch is the Perfect Fit When asked about his inspiration to collaborate with Parimatch, Sunil highlighted the importance of promoting talent and engaging fans.

''Being able to bring in new talent and fans is important. That's why I partnered with Parimatch—they focus on getting more people involved in sports and supporting talent,'' he explained.

Mastering the Art: Bowling vs. Batting Despite showcasing impressive batting performances, Sunil has a clear favorite when it comes to what he does best. ''I would say bowling because I've been doing it consistently throughout my career. Batting has been on and off, but I genuinely love bowling more,'' he revealed.

A Century to Remember: Sunil's Top Moment on the Field When it comes to his favorite moments on the field, one performance stands out for Sunil. ''Definitely the hundred I made. Some guys always said I needed to score a T20 hundred, and at times I thought it was impossible. But knowing that they backed me, it felt amazing to get it done,'' he recalled.

Facing the Best: The Challenge of Indian Talent Sunil opened up about the toughest bowlers he's faced in Indian cricket. ''The world knows it—Bumrah. He's been doing it over and over again and just keeps getting better. His consistency and focus make him great,'' Sunil said with admiration.

The Winning Mindset: Sunil's Secret for Success on the Field When asked what motivates him to keep going and perform under pressure, Sunil reflected on his mindset during tough situations: ''It's all about staying calm and focused on what you can control. I think about the basics of my game and what I've practiced, and I try to stay in the moment,'' he said.

He believes that preparation off the field is key: ''Once you've put in the hard work before the game, you just need to trust yourself and let your skills shine on the field,'' Sunil shared.

A Message from the Heart: Sunil's Words for His Fans Sunil ended the interview with a heartfelt message to his dedicated supporters. ''Keep supporting me, whether I'm doing good or bad. Your support keeps me going. I'll always try to entertain and perform my best. Hopefully, I can help bring the trophy back to the team,'' he expressed.

