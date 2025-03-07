Sunil Chhetri's Unretirement: A Double-Edged Sword for Indian Football

Sunil Chhetri's unexpected return from retirement at age 40 serves as both a beacon of hope and a sobering reminder of the challenges facing Indian football. The legendary striker's decision comes amid criticism of the sport's talent pipeline, casting a spotlight on the country's striker dearth.

Having ended his international career as India's top goal scorer, Chhetri's on-field prowess is second to none. His recent performances in the Indian Super League have been nothing short of exemplary, prompting national team coach Manolo Márquez to urge his return for the crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

While lauded for his leadership and form, Chhetri's comeback raises concerns about nurturing local talent. The All India Football Federation views his inclusion as strategic, yet it underscores the pressing need for developing new talents. As India prepares for key AFC matches, the nation looks to Chhetri for inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)