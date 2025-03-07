Left Menu

Highlanders Look to Continue Winning Momentum As Playoffs Approach

NorthEast United FC aims to secure a victory against East Bengal FC in their final Indian Super League match before the playoffs. Despite recent home losses, NEUFC boasts a strong scoring record this season. East Bengal FC seeks to maintain their impressive away form and defensive strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:02 IST
Highlanders Look to Continue Winning Momentum As Playoffs Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NorthEast United FC, having secured a spot in the Indian Super League playoffs, set their sights on a final regular-season victory against East Bengal FC. The match is set for Saturday in the scenic hill town, where NEUFC looks to build on their 35-point tally from nine wins and eight draws.

East Bengal FC, positioned eighth with 28 points, hopes to extend their favorable record against the Highlanders, having suffered just one defeat in their last six encounters. Notably, they've consistently scored in each matchup, adding pressure on NEUFC's defense.

Entering this game, NEUFC is buoyed by a recent 3-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC, marking a season high of seven high-scoring games. Meanwhile, East Bengal aims to set a new club record by remaining unbeaten in four consecutive away games this season, attributing to their adept offside traps while balancing a high defensive line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025