Highlanders Look to Continue Winning Momentum As Playoffs Approach

NorthEast United FC, having secured a spot in the Indian Super League playoffs, set their sights on a final regular-season victory against East Bengal FC. The match is set for Saturday in the scenic hill town, where NEUFC looks to build on their 35-point tally from nine wins and eight draws.

East Bengal FC, positioned eighth with 28 points, hopes to extend their favorable record against the Highlanders, having suffered just one defeat in their last six encounters. Notably, they've consistently scored in each matchup, adding pressure on NEUFC's defense.

Entering this game, NEUFC is buoyed by a recent 3-0 triumph over Chennaiyin FC, marking a season high of seven high-scoring games. Meanwhile, East Bengal aims to set a new club record by remaining unbeaten in four consecutive away games this season, attributing to their adept offside traps while balancing a high defensive line.

