Pinturault's Giant Comeback: Skier Focuses on Giant Slalom for Milan-Cortina 2026

French skier Alexis Pinturault has announced his focus on the giant slalom for the upcoming season, as he gears up for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. The renowned skier, aged 33, signaled a potential end to his career next year.

Pinturault, the 2021 overall World Cup champion, had been absent from competitions following a significant crash during a World Cup Super-G race in January, which left him hospitalized. Yet, his resolve remains strong as he prepares for a comeback.

Emphasizing his intention to conclude his career on his terms, Pinturault stated his commitment to leveraging his skiing strengths, rather than allowing an injury to dictate his retirement.

