Pinturault's Giant Comeback: Skier Focuses on Giant Slalom for Milan-Cortina 2026
French skier Alexis Pinturault, eyeing the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, will focus on the giant slalom next season. After a crash in a January World Cup Super-G, the three-time Olympic medallist aims to return to competition. Pinturault suggests the next season might be his last in professional skiing.
French skier Alexis Pinturault has announced his focus on the giant slalom for the upcoming season, as he gears up for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. The renowned skier, aged 33, signaled a potential end to his career next year.
Pinturault, the 2021 overall World Cup champion, had been absent from competitions following a significant crash during a World Cup Super-G race in January, which left him hospitalized. Yet, his resolve remains strong as he prepares for a comeback.
Emphasizing his intention to conclude his career on his terms, Pinturault stated his commitment to leveraging his skiing strengths, rather than allowing an injury to dictate his retirement.
