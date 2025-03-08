Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Picks India as Slim Favorites for Champions Trophy Finale

Former India coach Ravi Shastri sees India as narrow favorites in Sunday's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, a side he deems formidable. Shastri highlights key players like Kohli and Williamson, emphasizing their impact in high-stakes matches. He identifies New Zealand's potential game-changers, including Rachin Ravindra and captain Mitchell Santner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:02 IST
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has declared India as slight favorites for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, acknowledging the prowess of the Black Caps. India's unbeaten streak and semifinal victory over Australia position them strongly for the showdown.

Shastri notes that New Zealand, despite a loss to India in the group stage, proved formidable with a decisive win against South Africa in the semifinals. He highlights standout players like Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips, who could tip the scales in favor of New Zealand.

Shastri emphasizes the high-caliber performances expected from stars like Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, whose skills, alongside emerging talents, will define the high-stakes encounter. With experienced leadership and strategic play, the match promises to be a thrilling rematch of the 2000 Championship final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

