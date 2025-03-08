Left Menu

Gill Dismisses Rohit Retirement Speculations Before Champions Trophy Final

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill clarified that there have been no discussions about the possible retirement of team captain Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, the focus remains on winning. Gill highlights the positive team environment and collective motivation in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:11 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent press conference, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill addressed speculations regarding the potential retirement of skipper Rohit Sharma. Gill confirmed there has been no team discussion on the matter, emphasizing the squad's focus on Sunday's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

Gill dispelled any retirement rumors, stating, "Till now, we have only been discussing winning the match, winning the Champions Trophy. He has not spoken to me or to the team about this decision." Gill insisted that Sharma's retirement is not on the team's radar.

The Indian vice-captain highlighted the positive atmosphere within the team. "The team environment or the culture we're talking about, everyone motivates each other," he noted, emphasizing the squad's collective approach to overcoming pressure and improving performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

