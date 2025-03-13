Breaking Free: Christian Norgaard's Battle Against Sleeping Pill Dependency

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has opened up about his battle with sleeping pill dependency, which initially took root during his tenure at Brondby. The midfielder, now 31, recounted his experiences to the BBC, recalling a significant moment when anxiety disrupted his pre-game routine.

Norgaard spoke of the pressure that ensued after a restless night before an important cup game in Denmark. This led to a habit of medicating to ensure rest, fearing poor performance. The intervention of Anna West, Brentford's sleep coach, has been pivotal in helping him break this dependency.

The issue isn't isolated. Former player Aaron Lennon's publicized recovery from a similar situation underscores the broader challenges athletes face. Norgaard's story calls attention to the need for awareness and support around mental health and addiction in sports.

