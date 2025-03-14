Olympic Prize Money Debate: Coe's Vision for a Collaborative Discussion

World Athletics' recent decision to introduce prize money for Olympic champions has sparked a debate within the sports community. Though the initiative aims to incentivize track and field athletes, the organization's president, Sebastian Coe, warns it should not set a precedent for all sports disciplines.

Coe, a prominent figure in athletics and a former Olympic champion, is eyeing the position of International Olympic Committee (IOC) president. He emphasizes that while rewarding athletes is crucial, a one-size-fits-all approach risks overlooking the unique needs of different sports arenas. His candidacy brings attention to the potential challenges of integrating commercial incentives into the Olympic landscape.

The decision by World Athletics, made without consulting other sporting federations, has incited criticism from the IOC and various sports organizations. Coe, however, sees the need for continued dialogue and believes collaboration among sports bodies can pave the way for mutually beneficial outcomes for athletes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)