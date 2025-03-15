Virat Kohli: Embracing the Game and Competitive Spirit

In a spirited declaration on Saturday, cricket star Virat Kohli dismissed any speculation about retirement, reaffirming his enjoyment of the sport and the undiminished competitive drive that fuels his passion.

Speaking after India's Champions Trophy win in Dubai, Kohli, with affirmation from captain Rohit Sharma, stated, "Don't get nervous. I'm not making any announcements. As of now everything is fine. I still love playing the game," during a session at the RCB Innovation Lab. Now motivated not by milestones but by pure joy, Kohli emphasized, "It's pretty much come down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak, and love for the game."

The 36-year-old acknowledged the increased effort needed to stay at the top as he ages, sharing insights from his discussion with Rahul Dravid on finding the right retirement time. While focused on maintaining energy and accepting setbacks, Kohli reflects on balancing life and pressures with self-awareness, aiming for a peaceful and calm energy towards the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)