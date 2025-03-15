Cricket's Olympic Dream: Virat Kohli on the Game's Grand Renaissance

Virat Kohli, the ace cricketer, expressed elation at cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after a 128-year absence from the grand stage. He attributed the Indian Premier League (IPL) with elevating the sport to such global recognition.

Kohli spoke on the transformative impact of the Women's Premier League on women's cricket in India, noting the remarkable improvement in the quality and competitive nature of the game. 'The perception has changed massively,' he observed.

On the subject of his intense on-field emotions, Kohli admitted to sometimes going 'overboard' but insisted his passion stems from a competitive spirit. Despite acknowledging the need for restraint, he believes fans often appreciate his fervent displays.

